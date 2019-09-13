Fair bus
The GreenLine commuter bus, between Lewiston~Auburn and Farmington, announces special Farmington Fair service Monday through Friday September 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, stopping at Ron’s Market on High Street, across from the fair entrance, at 11 a.m. (drop-off only), 1:25 p.m., and 4:40 p.m.
For more information please call Western Maine Transportation Services at 800-393-9335 selection 1 or go to www.wmtsbus.org.
Supper
PHILLIPS — On Friday, October 11, the Phillips Community of Christian Women will again cook up their annual chicken supper, to be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Phillips Elementary School, 1401 Rangeley Road. The traditional menu continues: roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, peas, squash, rolls, assorted pies for dessert, and beverage of your choice, including coffee, tea, milk, or apple juice, all for $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. We couldn’t do it without our community volunteers, so if you want to cook or lend a hand, call Barb Gardiner at 684-3394.
