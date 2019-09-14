Fairlawn

Wednesday, Sept. 11 three ball points from red tees results: 1. Steve Bergeron/P.G. Cote/John Mathieu/Ron Grant 95 2. Dale Brown/Marty Eyre/Jon Mathieu/Vic Labrecque 92 3. Glenn Downs/Dennis Fox/Harold Churchill/Ken Austin 89; Pins: No. 11 — 1. John Mathieu 5’2.5″ 2. Harold Churchill 6’1″ 3. Russ Desjardins 8’5″ No. 13 — 1. Steve Bergeron 20’4″ 2. Pastor Vail 25′.25″ 3. Rick Grant 28’2″

Fox Ridge

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Blanchard men’s league results: Pin: No. 5 — Ray Vachon 27’7″; Skins — Gene Paradis No. 2 and No. 9, Ray Vachon No. 4 and No. 8, Tim Dee No. 6.

Poland Spring

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Ladies Twilight League results: 1. Pat Maines/Jane Stone/Georgia Pratt/Melody Needham 37 2. Jill Starbird/Luvon Nash/Katty Bartley/Rose Vining 38 2. Mary Nablo/Karen Nichols 38 4. Brooke Grygiel/Alicia Laroche/Melanie Gordon/Anne Martel 39 4. Sue Provost/Ann Printup/Roxy Dionne 39 6. Yvette Washburn/Ruth Briggs/Gail Croteau 42 6. Brenda Michelson/Carlene Fassett/Terry Girouard 42 6. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom/Pam Larose/Maureen Campbell 42; 50/50 — Carol Miller.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 MSGA Ladies Tournament results: GROSS Flight 1: Kristin Kannegieser & Leslie Guenther 69, Liz Wiltshire & Sheila Brocki 71, Debbie Gardner & Ruth Colucci 73, Erin Weimer & Maureen Lano 75, Kathy O’Grady & Cindy Maxsimic 77, Bernice Vadnais & Laura Banchette 77. Flight 2: Sherrie Thomas & Sue Coffin 77, Marsha Cottrell & Sue Colwill 78, Jenifer Stewart & Anne Raynor 82, Cheryl Cole & Cindy Choate 83, Patricia Lage & Debbie Porter 84, Barb Deschenes & Susan McLain 84, Gail Ellis & Judy Ingraham 84. Flight 3: Marianne McNally & Penny Guerin 82, Diane York & Judy Ducharme 86, Faith Vautour & Karen Higgins 89, Darlene Davison & Sue Anne Higgins 89, Linda Robichaud & June Bureau 90. NET Flight 1: Jody Lyford & Durice Washburn 58, Melissa Johnson & Donna Brewster 61, Nancy Carlson & Sue Wootton 61, Sybil Davis & Madolin Fogarty 62, Allison Landes & Terri Messer 63. Flight 2: Barb Ropke & Pam Jandreau 56, Bambi Stevens & Linda Holmes 60, Susie Gravel & Pati Fine 61, Sharon Buckley & Sue Gordon 61, Bobbie White & Janet LaFlamme 61. Flight 3: Louise Trask & Ellie Baker 59, Barb Radziewicz & Laurie Pelletier 61, Donna Hanson & Patricia MacDonald 61, Susan Graffam & Diane Snow 61, Lynn Oliver & June Hamel 63. GROSS SKINS: Hole 1 Kristin Kannegieser 3, Hole 2 Erin Weimer 3, Hole 7 Joy Eon 4, Hole 13 Donna Brewster 2, Hole 16 Ruth Colucci 4, Hole 17 Melissa Johnson 3, Hole 18 Sherrie Thomas 3. NET SKINS: Hole 1 Jeanne LaPlante 2, Hole 8 Laurie Pelletier 0, Hole 9 Judy Ducharme 2, Hole 10 Sue Coffin 2. PINS: Hole 6 Erin Weimer 6.3, Marsha Cottrell 8.5; Hole 8 Nancy Field 4.6, Sue Colwill 4.9; Hole 13 Donna Brewster 14.4, Nancy Field 15.1.

Springbrook

Thursday, Sept. 12 Ladies League blind draw points results: Gross — Rachel Newman/Linda Mynahan 44; Net — Rita Howard/Carmen Cohen 30.5.

Turner Highlands

Senior League results: 1. Will Simmons/Bob Fitzgerald +5 2. John Richey/Kevin Mower +2 2. Chuck Riekert/Don Trask +2; Pins: No. 4 — Wes Sawyer 24’7″ No. 12 (second shot) — Bob Fitzgerald 5’3″.

Couples League four person scramble results: Gross — Paul Soracco/Kelly Soracco/Chuck Sarchi/Joyce Sarchi; Net — Stan Timberlake/Ricky Christenson/Tom Mawhinney/Marie Wade; Pins: No. 10 — Russell Lalemand 7′ No. 15 — Paul Soracco 3’4″.

« Previous