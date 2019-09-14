100 years ago: 1919

Members of the Literary Union are busy upon preparations which they are to conduct at the State Fair next week. The booth is to be located in the Whitton Hall and the proceeds are to be used for the erection of the Community House, which the Literary Union hopes to build soon.

50 years ago: 1969

The annual firearms program for Lewiston police will be held next week, it was announced today. The instructor, Detective Robert Soucy, and Deputy Chief Laurent Veilleux, who will supervise the program, made the announcement today. The course will be Monday and will last all week. All activities will be held at the National Guard Driving Range off the Garfield Road, Auburn. Detective Saucy said all personnel are expected to participate, except for those men currently on the day watch. The watchmen who will have days off this week will be required to attend on the day of their choice.

25 years ago: 1994

Rehabilitation in the long-term care setting will be the subject at the next meeting of the Central Maine Arthritis Support Group. The guest speaker will be Candace Greenwood, assistant director of nursing and referral specialist at the Marshwood Nursing Care Center, a Sandy River Alliance Center for health care and rehabilitation. Greenwood will be joined by rehabilitation and dietary spokespersons from Marshwood. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Conference Room A at Central Maine Medical Center. The support group is open to anyone with arthritis or those who have arthritic family members.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

