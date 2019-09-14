Dean P. CornishB1961 – 2019BTOPSHAM – Dean P. Cornish of Topsham passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, after a short and determined battle against cancer. Dean was born in Wales, Maine on Feb. 23, 1961, child of Roland and Lilyette (Bernier) Cornish, the father of Amy and Chad (mother Joanne Pratt), Samuel and Hannah (mother Madelyn Russell), and the grandfather of Ely and Cassidy Cornish.

Dean grew up in Bowdoin and graduated from Mt. Ararat in 1979. He grew up as a young man working in the woods with his grandfather and uncles. He had various jobs including a tin knocker at Bath Iron Works for several years, and while there he worked nights and weekends establishing his 30-plus years in his established business, Earthgrooming, working in the outdoors landscaping, bush hogging, rototilling, and clearing properties. He then received his arborist license and pursued his true love of climbing trees.

He was one of 10 children: Bill (Denise), Jim, Rolanda, Maurice, Marie (deceased), John, Dale (Gabriella), Tony (Deborah), and Marc (deceased). He was very proud of his large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with Dean’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visiting hours will be held at Crosman on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be at the Lisbon Falls United Methodist Church, 14 School Street, Lisbon Falls on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider

contributions to the

Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine at www.gsfb.org.

« Previous

Next »