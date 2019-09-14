WOODSTOCK – Scot L. Kendall, 92, of Woodstock, died at his home on September 11, 2019.

He was born in Readfield on October 7, 1926, the son of Frank and Hazel (Damren) Kendall and was educated in local schools.

Scot served his country in the United States Marine Corps, and had worked as maintenance foreman at Raytheon for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Pressey) Kendall of Woodstock; two sons, Gary Scot Kendall of Woodstock and Jeffrey Kendall and his wife, Darlene, of Sumner; one daughter, Janice Kendall Mayes of Woodstock; one brother, Cecil A. Kendall of Farmington; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by one brother, Carlton F. Kendall, and a sister, Martha Jackson.

Graveside services will be held at the Robbins Cemetery, Redding Road, Woodstock (take the Tuell Hill Road off of Route 219 to Redding Road) on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

