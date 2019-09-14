AUBURN – Denise L. Belyea, 61, of Peru passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn, after a six-month battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer.

Denise was born Feb. 28, 1958, to the late Paul S. Batchelder, Jr. and Marilyn Merrill Batchelder.

She attended schools in Peru and Rumford.

On June 27, 1980, she married Robert Belyea in Peru, who she is survived by.

She is also survived by a daughter, Kristine of Lewiston; a son, John and his companion, Michelle Vallee of Oxford; brothers, Paul and his wife, Linda Hoquist of Topsham, and Brian and his companion, Lisa Hall of Portland; a sister, Trudi Godbois and her husband, Gary of Florida; a brother-in-law, Terrence Belyea and his wife, Karen of Mexico; nieces, Michelle Soubble, Tammy Belyea, and Samantha Little; and a nephew, Adam Batchelder.

The family would like to thank Dr. Erickson and Dr. Brown for their kindness and compassion shown during this difficult time. Also, the staff at the Hospice House, the Bennett Breast Care Center, CMMC, and especially the ladies at the Lariviere Oncology Department at Rumford Hospital.

At her request there will be no services.

If so desired,

in lieu of flowers,

contributions may be made in her memory to

The Lariviere Oncology Department

c/o Rumford Hospital

420 Franklin St

Rumford, ME 04276

« Previous

Next »