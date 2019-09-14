LEWISTON – Janice L. Ham, 81, formerly of Lisbon Falls and Wales, peacefully passed away at Montello Manor on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Cecil and Glenys (Hinkley) Sherman. She grew up in Wales and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1955. After high school she attended Gorham State Teacher’s College where she earned her degree in education and became a first grade school teacher at Washburn Elementary in Auburn from 1959-1971.

Janice was a member of the Wales Presbyterian Church and was very active in various church events. She also participated in many heart walks on behalf of the American Heart Association.

She will always be remembered for her enjoyment of camping, fishing, dancing, reading and spending quality time with her family. Her greatest joy and passion in life were her three grandchildren whom she loved very deeply. She will be missed very much.

She is survived by her three daughters; Lori Ham of Sabattus, Christy Ham of Sabattus and Kimberly Moore and her husband Zeke of Wales. She also leaves behind her three beloved grandchildren; Colby McKay and Taylor and Logan Moore.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Sarah Frye Home of Auburn and Montello Manor of Lewiston for the care and compassion they showed Janice during her time with them.

At this time services for Janice will be private. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

