LEWISTON – Irene B. (Murray) Ledoux, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday Sept. 12, 2019, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born in Lewiston, on March 22, 1940, daughter of the late Thomas F. and Blanche I. (Berube) Murray.

She grew up in Lisbon and attended parochial grade schools and was a graduate of Lisbon High School, class of 1958.

On Sept. 19, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard R. Ledoux, at St. Ann’s Church in Lisbon, and then started a family together.

During her life, Irene worked as an administrative assistant at a number of businesses, including Colby College in Waterville, and Catholic Charities of Maine in Lewiston.

She will always be remembered as loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Some of her interests were family get-togethers, as well as being an avid reader of many topics over the years.

She was a communicant of Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and had a daily devotion to the rosary.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen (Ledoux) LeClair and her husband, Peter, of Auburn, a daughter-in-law, Sarah (Dumont) Ledoux of Winslow, and a sister, Joanne (Murray) King and her husband, William, of Lisbon.

She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Matthew, Michael and Nicholas LeClair, Renee and Jason Ledoux, Haley and Seth Edwards; also, her great-granddaughter, Allison LeClair, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard R. Ledoux; her daughter, Joyce (Ledoux) Bridger; and her son, Eric R. Ledoux.

Condolences may be shared with Irene’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Visiting hours will be at Crosman from 4-7 p.m., on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave., Lisbon Falls, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Ann’s Cemetery in Lisbon. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Irene’s memory to:

Catholic Charities

Development Office

PO Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104-6060

