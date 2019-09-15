TURNER – Gladys R. Sawyer, 98, of Turner, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her daughter Pat’s home in Turner, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 13, 1921, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of J. Reginald Durgin and Elizabeth (McCarthy) Durgin. Gladys was a 1938 graduate of Leavitt Institute in Turner. On Sept. 12, 1938, in Turner, she married Russell E. Sawyer. They enjoyed 63 years together before his passing in 2002. Gladys took great pride in caring for her family and home, and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Turner Center Universalist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo with her sister Helen, and hair day on Wednesdays with her sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Gilbert of Turner, Betty Csenger of Windham, N.H., Sandra Csuka and husband, Gus of Stratford, Conn., and Audrey Lynch and husband, Tom, of Sequim, Wash.; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; her brother, John Durgin and wife, Dawnlyn, of North Turner and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Winston Gilbert and Les Csenger; sisters, Maeville, Helen, Maddy, Doris; and brothers, Richard and Robert. The family would like to thank Rebecca and Lori from Interim, all the caregivers from Elite Home Care and Sonya and Crystal from Beacon Hospice for the loving care to Gladys and her family. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service and interment will be held 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 18, at Turner Village Cemetery, Church Street, Turner, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous