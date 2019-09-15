AUBURN – It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Melvin Kendall share the news of his passing. Born in Augusta, the son of Richard and Mary Kendall, he was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and community member. He attended Edward Little High School and competed with the tennis, x-country running and ski teams. He was a member of several state and New England championship ski teams and went on to compete at Dartmouth College where he got his degree in Psychology.He worked tirelessly as the school committee chair in the Auburn Education system and supported and led efforts in the ski and soccer communities. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Melching Kendall, and their three children, son, Matthew Kendall and spouse Teryn Kendall, and their children Birch, Cormac and Archer; daughters Lara Kendall and partner Brett Kobernik and Heidi Kendall and spouse, Peter Middlemas.Community members are invited to attend a gathering in his honor at Edward Little High School at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.Please consider donations in his memory to:Muscular Dystrophy Association, The E.L.H.S Building Fund, Friends of Dartmouth Skiing, and the Auburn Ski Association

