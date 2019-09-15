On Nov. 5, the citizens of Lewiston have the opportunity to elect a mayor who is proud of this city, celebrates its rich heritage and sees the value in Lewiston’s residents — the people who live and work here.

Mark Cayer sees the good that is happening, recognizes the potential that is still untapped and is not afraid to make those decisions to help residents and the city continue to move forward.

Mark Cayer has my vote.

Sandra Thompson, Lewiston

