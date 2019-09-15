On Nov. 5, the citizens of Lewiston have the opportunity to elect a mayor who is proud of this city, celebrates its rich heritage and sees the value in Lewiston’s residents — the people who live and work here.
Mark Cayer sees the good that is happening, recognizes the potential that is still untapped and is not afraid to make those decisions to help residents and the city continue to move forward.
Mark Cayer has my vote.
Sandra Thompson, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots again large favorites over Dolphins
-
Boston Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi’s sac fly lifts Red Sox past Phillies 2-1
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
UMaine Sports
UMaine Notebook: 1965 team maintains close bonds through the years
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Aging brings him surprising changes