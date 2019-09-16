FARMINGTON — A propane explosion that destroyed a building and forced the closure of Route 2 Morning morning has now prompted Farmington Fair organizers to close the nearby fair for the day. It is expected to re-open Tuesday.

United Way establishes relief fund for LEAP and those effected The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area released the following statement following the explosion at LEAP in Farmington today: United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has established a means to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building in Farmington. As a valued community partner, and an agency that shows constant support and community involvement, it’s critical that we help them now. For those looking for ways to help, you can do so through United Way and we will direct those funds directly to LEAP and those affected. This is a devastating event and we know the community will rally around this valued agency and partner. This can be done online (www.uwtva.org), via mail (PO Box 126, Farmington 04938) or at our office (218 Fairbanks Road).

The apparently accidental explosion, at the Life Enrichment Advancing People (LEAP) building, 313 Farmington Falls Road, killed firefighter and seven others were injured. The injured have been transported to multiple hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts.

This is the second firefighter to die in the line of duty this year.

His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

In March, Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes died battling an apartment fire. Barnes, who is credited with saving a fellow department member’s life, was likely the first firefighter in Maine to have died in a fire in more than 38 years, public safety officials said at the time.

A maintenance worker is credited with getting several people to safety just before the explosion leveled the structure.

Larry Lord, 60, of Jay was able to get people out of the building after the smell of gas was detected, according to Darryl Wood, executive director of LEAP.

While firefighters were investigating the gas leak, the building exploded, according to officials.

Lord is being treated for multiple burns and flown to Massachusetts General Hospital by LifeFlight, according to Wood.

Maine Medical Center in Portland announced it is anticipating the transfer of several patients from the explosion to its emergency department. Trauma teams were on standby, according to the statement.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Jack Peck Jr., Fire Chief Terry S. Bell Sr. was among the injured and was transported by LifeFlight from the scene. He has been with the department since 1977.

Bell became a lieutenant in 1983, was promoted to assistant chief the following year, and promoted to deputy chief in 1991 before being named chief in 2000. A Farmington native, he graduated from the Maine State Fire Academy in 1981 and in 1991 became the town’s emergency management director.

A NorthStar ambulance employee was also injured.

The injured, Peck said, suffered burn injuries consistent with a blast.

Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland said multiple homes in the area where damaged and the LEAP building, which was recently renovated and expanded, was totally destroyed. The town had assessed the building’s value at $100,000.

And, he said, “at this time, we are not aware of any further fatalities and we do not know the extent of the injuries of the injured.”

LEAP is a local, nonprofit organization that provides services to people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities in western and central Maine. It recently celebrated 38th years offering home and community services, including individualized residential care, adult case management, respite care and training for community volunteers.

The building was only a couple of weeks old, Farmington Town Selectman Scott Landry said. A hole is all that is left.

“The new building is spread all over creation,” Landry said.

Reports of the explosions came through emergency radio dispatches just before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Multiple regional agencies responded.

Multiple neighbors reported hearing the explosion between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m.

Steve Cutler , who lives about a half-mile away on Davis Road, said he had pictures fall off of his walls and it “just shook the whole house.”

Cutler described the explosion scene as “complete chaos.” He went outside on his deck, got into his truck, and that’s when I saw “complete devastation.”

“It was white insulation, materials everywhere. I was dumbfounded,” Cutler said.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moment when the blast occurred.

“It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle,” she said.

McCausland said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene and has begun its investigation, and that office will be coordinating with the Maine State Police Incident Management Team and local police and fire during the investigation.

Local first responders from the entire area were at the scene immediately to render first aid and remove the injured from the scene, McCausland said.

Gov. Janet Mills, who went to the scene, wrote in a statement that she was monitoring the situation and asked the Department of Public Safety to keep her apprised.

Route 2 in that area was closed. Traffic was being detoured to Route 156.

Just before noon, Sen. Susan Collins issued a statement saying “I am absolutely heartbroken to hear that a firefighter was killed and several others were injured in a terrible explosion responding to a call in Farmington this morning.”

And, she wrote, “I am praying for the firefighters and their families as well as the civilians who were hurt in today’s explosion. We can never repay our debt to the brave men and women like these firefighters in Farmington today who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.”

Sen. Angus King also issued a statement, saying he is “devastated by the news of the serious explosion in Farmington,” and that “my thoughts are with the first responders working at this moment, the family of the fallen firefighter, and the Franklin County community.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree Tweeted her thoughts are with those who were in the LEAP building this morning, and “with the first responders, including a brave fallen firefighter, who’ve come to their aid. I’m monitoring the tragedy in Farmington + hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured.”

According to fair organizers, the Midway ride special that was scheduled for today is going to be held at the same time Thursday.

Information from the Morning Sentinel and The Associated Press was used in this story.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: