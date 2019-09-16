RUMFORD – Janice Swan, 87, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Rumford Hospital on Sept. 11, 2019.

Janice was born on Oct. 22, 1931 in Peru Maine. She married Richard “Buddy” Swan, her husband of 62 years. Janice cared lovingly for her son, David, while she maintained the Swan household. She enjoyed cooking, baking and vacationing at camp in the summer.

Janice is survived by her son, Denis, daughter-in-law, Carol; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by sons, Brian and David; and her husband, Richard.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

The family requests that any flowers be sent to their residence at

9 Kidder Ave., Dixfield

