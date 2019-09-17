LEWISTON — “The Shoe Must Go On,” Museum L-A’s Shoe Fashion Show, will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, on Museum L-A’s second floor at the Bates Mill, 35 Canal St. Parking is available at 36 Chestnut St.

Similar to the popular bedspread fashion show put on by the museum in 2016, this event is going to celebrate shoes of all shapes and sizes sported by community members as runway models.

This event is inspired by Museum L-A’s most recent gallery exhibit, “Footwear: From Function to Fashion” and the amazing collection of shoes of the exhibit’s guest curator Christine Mc Dowell. The exhibit showcases not only Auburn’s illustrious shoe industry history while celebrating its 150th anniversary, but teaches visitors facts about how shoes are made and what makes the art of shoe design so unique.

“As we began installing these shoes into the gallery, we were taken aback by how stunning they were. We knew we wanted to do something special with them and a fashion show seemed just the ticket,” said Emma Sieh, collections and exhibits coordinator.

The main attraction will be the hour-long runway show. Shoes from the exhibit have been hand chosen and will be worn on the catwalk by volunteers and students, showing off the unique designs and trends that shoes have seen through history. Alongside these pairs from the exhibit, well-loved shoes with heartwarming stories and distinctive flair that were submitted to the museum for the event by the community will have their time to shine. The models and their fancy footwear will be introduced by emcee for the evening, Mark Peillet of Music Reflections, who will then tie the shoe together with its sentimental stories and intriguing histories.

Immediately following the fashion show a live auction will be led by Chip Morrison, auctioneer for the evening. Items such as a handmade pair of shoes from Rancourt and Co., a private tour and tasting at Baxter Brewing Co., a night for four at the chef’s table at Fishbones, and so much more will be available for bidding during the auction. For more information about what will be in the auction, visit the museum’s website.

In addition to the runway fun, all guests will enjoy appetizers provided by local restaurants such as Gippers, Mac’s Grill, and E. Claire and Pastries Bakery, and a cash bar. All registrants will be entered to win the door prize of a $150 Lamey Wellehan gift card to be announced at the end of the evening.

Advance tickets are $35 and tickets sold at the door are $40. Register online by visiting the museum’s website at www.museumla.org or by calling 207-333-3881. Get tickets today to take part in an evening full of fashion, fun, and, of course, shoes!

The museum’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Special tour requests and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 207-333-3881.

