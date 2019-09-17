FRYEBURG — As seen on America’s Got Talent, Catapult is bringing their amazing shadow illusion dance show to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center (LHE/PAC) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 — Catapult’s first stop on a worldwide tour.

The LHE/PAC is celebrating 10 years of presenting enriching visual and performing arts to the greater Mt. Washington Valley. To commemorate this special year, LHE/PAC Director Mike Dana is thrilled to host the nationally acclaimed Catapult Shadow Illusion Dance Company for its only performance in northern New England.

Be transported into fantastical worlds made simply out of light, shadow and the human body. Catapult was catapulted into the limelight and into the homes of millions of people around the world by America’s Got Talent in 2013. Heidi Klum and Howard Stern were two of their first fans, and now they’ve added many thousands around the globe.

Founded in 2008 by dancer-choreographer Adam Battelstein, Catapult is made up of dancers from all around the world that come together and turn the projected shadow silhouettes of their bodies into seemingly impossible images that tell beautiful stories.

Fryeburg Academy will be welcoming Catapult to campus for a weeklong residency, culminating with the public performance at the LHE/PAC on Sept. 19. Learn more about Catapult at www.catapultentertainment.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Enter promo code “catapult” when purchasing four or more adult tickets online and receive a $5 discount per ticket. Tickets are available online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac or by calling the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley St.

