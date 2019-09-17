FARMINGTON — The Sandy River Players of Farmington are taking their fall show, “The Court of Final Reckoning,” to three venues over two weekends this month, a first for the 50-year-old organization.

The play is their second this year by a Maine author, playwright Anna Freeman of West Athens.

“The Count of Final Reckoning” takes the audience to a heavenly courtroom where the Seven Deadly Sins are put on trial. Each defendant is questioned by an impartial judge, allowed to deliver a defense to the jury, then declared to be forgiven, condemned or given a second chance. The 12-person jury will be chosen randomly from the audience.

Freeman said the play is a serio-comedy, “not just a comedy because some of it is serious — I think, I hope — at least the message about being careful about judgment and about the two sides of every pancake. Particularly in this time of conflicts between people of different color, religion, sexual orientation, etc. etc. etc., we need to pull back the reins of judgment. And that is a serious undertaking. However, as to it being comedic — a sugarcoated pill is always easier to swallow!”

Director Robin Lisherness said, “Before the curtain goes up, from the audience we will choose 12 people by a raffle, and they will have special front-row seats and an exceptional opportunity to decide the ending of the play.”

The play has mature content and adult language. “Consider,” said Lisherness, “that we are dealing with deadly sins here!”

The cast of nine and their technical crew will open Friday, Sept. 20, at the Phillips Area Community Center, where seating will be cabaret style. The next night, Saturday, Sept. 21, the production moves to the Vienna Union Hall. Then there are performances Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, at the Emery Community Arts Center on the campus of the University of Maine Farmington.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, will be available at the door.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: