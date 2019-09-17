RUMFORD — Mainely Improv – On the Spot Comedy, one of Maine’s most popular improvisational troupes, brings its madcap antics back to 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Much in the style of television’s, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” the troupe makes up comedy “on the spot” based entirely from audience suggestions. “The one thing that is predictable about improv comedy is that it is totally unpredictable,” said Dan Marois, who with his wife, Denise, produces Mainely Improv. “We have no idea what we are going to do when the show begins, and we rely on the wit and genius of the audience to give us outrageous situations to perform throughout the evening.”

The improv cast at 49 Franklin will include Maine-based favorites CarlaRose Dubois of Waterford, Steve Corning of Lisbon and Brian Files of Gardiner. “Many of our performers have worked together for many years,” said Marois. “Knowing each other so well, they play off each other’s comic timing to make a truly memorable evening of comedy.”

Mainely Improv is a sister company to Mystery for Hire, Maine’s longest running year-round mystery dinner theater troupe, celebrating the 24-year anniversary having performed to audiences totaling more than 70,000.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for social, seating, cash-only pub menu, and cash bar. Tickets are $12 at the door and $10 in advance, available online at www.49franklin.com and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s in downtown Rumford. Enter 49 Franklin on the left side of the building and go to the upper back parking lot to the theater door.

