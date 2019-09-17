PORTLAND – Marcus Anthony DeSanctis, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born in Lewiston, the son of Anthony and Pauline (Blanchette) DeSanctis.Marcus grew up in Auburn graduating from Edward Little High School in 1988. After high school he went on to earn an associate’s degree in computer science. Marcus was employed at Logically as a managed service engineer for the past nine years.On Sept. 1, 1995, Marcus married his high school sweetheart, Erin Miller.Marcus was one of those rare individuals that had the unique ability to meet people and get along with them right away. Marcus always made others feel that they had his full attention and was genuinely concerned with their well-being. Marcus cherished his family and friends and very much enjoyed the time spent with them. He was also an avid sports fan and die-hard Patriots, Bruins and Red Sox fan. He enjoyed yearly camping trips, beach vacations and tailgating at Patriots games with his family and friends.He played many years in local men’s ice hockey leagues, the Logically Bowling League, and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.He had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Marcus will be remembered most as a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and a friend to many.Marcus is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Leopold and Yvonne Blanchette and his paternal grandparents, Blanche DeSanctis, Antonio and Gertrude DeSanctis. He is survived by his wife, Erin (Miller) DeSanctis; two daughters, Isabella and Jillian DeSanctis; his parents, Anthony and Pauline DeSanctis; brothers, Dino DeSanctis and his wife, Mia, Derek DeSanctis and his wife, Kim; in-laws, John and Pat Miller; sister-in-law, Patricia Williamson and her husbandm Neil, sister-in-law, Leah Young and her husband, Jeff; nieces, Emilia DeSanctis and Chloe Young, nephews, Ryan DeSanctis, Ayden DeSanctis, Kane Williamson, Finnian Willamson, and Miller Young.Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. The family invites everyone to a celebration of life at the Portland Elks Club 1945 Congress Street, in Portland following the funeral services. The family requests everyone to wear their favorite sports apparel. To view Marcus’ guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com

