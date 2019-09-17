FARMINGTON – Ethel Weeks, 98, of Wilton, died Sunday morning at Edgewood Rehabilitation Center in Farmington. She was born in Strong, May 6, 1921, a daughter of Erville and Florrie E. (Webster) Palmer and received her education in Strong schools and married Everett Spencer in 1938. She married Blanchard Paine in 1946, Theodore Bates in 1970, and later, Wilmont Weeks in 1981. Ethel worked at Forster Manufacturing Co. Inc. in both Strong and East Wilton and retired from GH Bass in Wilton. Ethel enjoyed flowers, crafts, sewing and crocheting, bowling, traveling, and especially loved playing Beano. She collected dolls, was a long-time member of the grange, and enjoyed music, even on her iPod and headphones.She is survived by her children, Reginald Spencer and his wife, Kathy of Salem, Terry Spencer and his wife, Harriet of Smithfield; Susan Bragdon and her husband, Charles of Wilton, Mark Paine Sr. and his wife Cathy of Virginia, and Cynthia Paine of Wilton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by a son, Stephen Spencer; infant daughters, Sharon and Donna Paine; grandson, Matthew Spencer; brother, Raymond, sisters, Ruth, Lena, and Beatrice.The family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Rehabilitation Center, Beacon Hospice, and Dr. Jackie Caldwell for their support and care.Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Center on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at 3 p.m. on Saturday.Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video can be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to theAlzheimer’s Association383 US Route One, #2CScarborough, ME 04074

