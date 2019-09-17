AUBURN – Frank J. Piffath, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, just shy of his 93rd birthday. Born in Trenton, N.J. on Oct. 28, 1926 to Stephen and Anna Piffath, he met the love of his life, Monica Gallant, at a social outing at the lake. He had come with another girl, she with another guy, but by the end of the day they were together and never looked back. He and Monica were married in 1950 and honeymooned in Maine. Frank fell in love with Maine and soon moved there where he and Monica raised seven children. He instilled in them a love of nature and fun which has been passed down through successive generations. He was always a big kid at heart and made time to play with his children and take them hiking, camping, skiing and fishing. He always saw the beauty in nature, whether it was the birds on the feeder, the deer in the field or those pesky squirrels!

Frank was an avid reader of all types of books, with lots of visits to the Auburn Public Library. He was very creative and skilled, having built much of his home and was clever and enjoyed tinkering with engines and such – always wanting to know how things worked. He enjoyed creating games for his children and grandchildren, particularly at the holidays and so enjoyed watching them play.

He worked a multitude of jobs throughout his life to support his family such as working at the Naval base in Brunswick, delivering mail, managing the Auburn branch of the Shurtleff company, owning his own business and working at Porteous in his retirement years, to name a few.

He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy and was always modest about his service.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Monica, of 67 years; and his brother, Rodney Piffath.

He is survived by his sister, Gloria Gaydos, 94, of Trenton, N.J.; and his seven children and their spouses/partners, Frank Piffath Jr and his wife Rosangela, Susan Russell and her husband David, Tom Piffath and his wife Kim, Cathy Piffath and Jeff Cooper, Peg Viola and her husband Bob, Nancy Lane and her husband Steve, Saxyn Piffath and Bill Dunton. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will be planning a celebration of Frank’s life on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Frank and Monica’s home on 34 Mine Road, Auburn. Family and friends are welcome to join us.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank’s name to the

Auburn Public Library.

