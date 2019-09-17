LEWISTON – Martha A. Marsh, 105, died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, where she had been a resident for the past five and a half years.

Born in Lewiston on July 19, 1914, the daughter of Alfred and Almina Lacombe Robie, she was educated in local schools before becoming a wife and mother of four. After the death of her husband, Donald L. Marsh Sr., on April 6, 1966, she was employed as a caregiver, a Spark’s Department Store clerk and a Billen Shoe skiver until her retirement at age 74.

She was a longtime and devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church and attended Mass almost daily. Her dedication and devotion to her faith was matched only by the unconditional love and devotion that she showed her family, and she will forever be remembered as a selfless, generous and inspirational Mom, Grammy, Grams and Mimi to four generations. Her impressive longevity was a testament to her active lifestyle. She was an avid babysitter, baker, cook, crocheter, knitter, sewer, French tutor, ice skater, gardener, snow shoveler and walker. Her culinary skills and green thumb, in particular, were legendary, and she will always be remembered for her unwavering punctuality and meticulousness, contagious laughter and comforting eye twinkle.

Survivors include son, Donald A. Marsh and his wife, Pauline of Lewiston, daughters, Margaret Bilodeau of Naples, Fla., Patricia Tardif of Lisbon, and Helen Spugnardi and her husband, Thomas of Poland Spring; grandchildren, Michael Marsh, Donna Berg, Steven Marsh, Sara Marsh, Katy Marsh, Susan Dube, David Bilodeau, John Bilodeau, Lorry Bernier, Shawn Tardif, Matthew Tardif and Jennifer Spugnardi; 13 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Alfreda Carbonneau; two brothers, George and Lucien Robie; and two sons-in-law, Yves Tardif and Norman Bilodeau.

The family wishes to thank all of the D’Youville and Beacon Hospice caregivers who made her last days more comfortable, and give a special thanks to the handful of aides and nurses who consistently gave her excellent care.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., with funeral services in Ss. Peter & Paul Basilica, Lower Church, at 11 a.m. Interment, Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to

Beacon Hospice

245 Center St., Suite 10A

Auburn, ME 04210

St. Vincent de Paul

Thrift Store

276 Main Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Lisbon Emergency

42 Village Street

Lisbon, ME 04250

or any charity of your choice.

