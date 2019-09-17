PERU – Karen E. Barrett, 67, of Middle Avenue, Mexico, died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Peru, on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019.She was born August 24, 1952 in Mexico, the daughter of Steward and Georgie (Hayden) Young, and graduated from Mexico High School class of 1970.Karen was a well-known seamstress in the area who co-owned and ran The Pin Cushion with her mother in Rumford for 19 years.She was a member of the Mexico Congregational Church. She was treasurer for the Farrington-Morton Cemetery Association for many years. Karen enjoyed horses, camping at Dummer’s Beach in Weld, and loved spending time with her family. Karen was famous for her cooking and baking, especially at Christmas time.She was married Dec. 4, 1971 in Mexico to James J. Barrett who died Sept. 18, 2016.Survivors include daughter, Amanda Jacques and husband, Michael of Peru; seven grandchildren, Beth, Johnathan and Ian Jacques of Peru, C.J. Myles of Sumner, Destiny Myles of Chesterville, Ashley Jacques of Rumford and Alyssa Jacques of Milton Plantation; three great-grandchildren, Hailee and Connor Glover of Milton Plantation, and Wyatt Sicotte of Rumford; a sister, Anita Sinko and husband, Jamie of Brunswick; two nephews, James and J.J. Sinko, a niece, Brooke Young; and was predeceased by her parents; husband; and a son, James “Jimbo” Barrett II.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough who helped her through her treatments this spring.Also, thank you to the wonderful staff with Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice who provided her with extra comfort and care in her last week of life.Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandsonFuneral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the Mexico Congregational Church, 163 Main Street, Mexico, with Pastor Izzie Radford-Nash officiating.Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 Those who desire,in lieu of flowers, please contribute to theMexico Congregational Church163 Main StreetMexico, ME 04257in her memory.

