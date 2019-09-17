AUBURN – Richard Marcel LaFontaine died on Sept. 11, 2019 at The Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was the son of Arthur and Elmina Bourget LaFontaine born on Oct. 12, 1923.Richard graduated from St. Louis school in 1938 and Edward Little High School class of 1942.He enlisted in the United States Navy and on Nov. 11, 1942 he left for Newport, R.I. where he completed his military training. Richard was a World War II veteran serving from 1942-1946. He had engaged in many battles during his enlistment to include Okinawa. He was a crewmember on the USS Stringham APD #6 built at Bath Iron Works during World War I. Richard was very proud of the years he was active duty in the military.After serving his country, Richard went to work for C & C Electric and he then became employed by IBEW local 567 where he received a 70 years of service pin in 2017. He became an excellent electrician and was offered an electrical management position in New York City. He quickly refused the offer because of his dedication to his family and love for the State of Maine.On July 13, 1968 he married the love of his life, Theresa Godin, and together shared 51 happy years. He was a devoted husband to “My Terry” and did all he could to make her happy.Richard was a member of The Knights of Columbus Council, Auburn #8742 and a member of The Third Degree Council. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 153. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Rhea Lavoie (Harve), Antoinette Couillard (Richard) and Madeline LaFontaine, and four brothers, Real (Germaine), Paul, Rosaire (Helene) and Arthur (Lorraine).He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Theresa and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and would do anything for. He truly was a kind, sweet and generous man.Committal prayers will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at St. Peters Cemetery (large chapel) at 2:00 p.m.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Richard’s life by visiting his guest book at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group 70 Horton St. Lewiston, Maine. 207-784-4584.

