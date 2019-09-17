WOODSTOCK — A Woodstock man was charged last week with unlawful sexual contact with a child younger than 12.

Michael Smith, 40, was charged with a single count of unlawful sexual contact via criminal complaint on Sept. 6, and he was arrested at his home Sept. 9 by Lt. Justin Brown of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.

According to an affidavit filed by Brown, the alleged contact occurred on “numerous occasions” in Woodstock on or around March 28, 2011.

Smith posted $2,500 cash bail Sept. 9. He was ordered to have no contact with children under the age of 18.

Unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: