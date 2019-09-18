AUBURN — Central Maine Community College President Scott Knapp has announced the following faculty appointments:

Tia Zukowski is an early childhood education instructor. Zukowski served as a preschool teacher at the Jewish Community Alliance in Portland and has extensive teaching experience, including in Head Start, Montessori programs and at the collegiate level. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from UMF and a Master of Science degree in human development from the University of Maine.

Susan Winter is a nursing instructor. She is the nursing instructor for the CMCC nursing cohort in Damariscotta. She taught previously in the nursing program at Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico. She earned her MSN degree from the University of Connecticut and is certified in hospice and palliative care.

Marc Gilbert is the department chair for plumbing and heating technology and HVAC/R. He brings many years of experience in working to develop these new programs and guiding the construction of a new lab. He has worked in the industry since 1987, has owned his own business and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Steve Gray is a HVAC/R technology instructor. After 26 years at L.L. Bean as an HVAC technician III in the Facilities Department, he is fulfilling a lifelong goal of training the next generation in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration. He studied HVAC/R at Southern Maine Community College.

Travis Brown is an electro-mechanical technology instructor. A master electrician who holds many other licenses and certifications, Brown has more than 18 years of experience in the electrical field, including many years in power plant and wind energy. He holds degrees in electrical construction/maintenance and in instrumentation and controls.

