OXFORD — Kevin Kassa has been hired as director of operations at Grover Precision in Oxford.

Kassa has built a 20-year career in operations and plant management, the last 10 of which in Maine. He is an expert in engineering and production management with a proven record of accomplishments in manufacturing, product and material improvements, resulting in improved profitability and increased customer satisfaction.

He has held senior-level management positions at two separate Ford Motor Co. plants in the Detroit area before moving to Maine in 2010. He worked with several original equipment manufacturers in the Lewiston-Auburn area, increasing productivity, efficiency and profitability along his path.

Grover Precision is a leading provider of precision gundrilling, deep-hole drilling, honing, and related machining and support services to a broad range of industry markets and customers throughout the United States, according to zoominfo.com.

