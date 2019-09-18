FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area has established a means to help those affected by the recent explosion at the LEAP building.

For those looking for ways to help, go through United Way, which will direct the funds directly to LEAP and those affected. It can be done on-line at www.uwtva.org, via mail, PO Box 126, Farmington 04938, or at the office, 218 Fairbanks Road.

For more information about the United Way, upcoming events or initiatives, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

