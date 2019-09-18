Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H. — Melanie Joy, daughter of Timothy and Anita Joy of New Gloucester has graduated with a master’s degree.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
college, graduation, new hampshire
Related Stories
Latest Articles