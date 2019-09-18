U.S. Air Force Airman Austin J. Oswald.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Austin J. Oswald graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman complete an intensive, eight-week program that includes training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Oswald is the son of Annette Nash and Carl Oswald and is a 2016 graduate of Mountain Valley High School.

