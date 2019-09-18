FARMINGTON — People and businesses in the community and beyond are raising money or offering places to donate to those affected by Monday’s explosion.

They include:

Donations may be made to the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund to help anyone injured or affected by the the incident or to the Farmington Firemen Benevolent Association, specifically for Capt. Michael Bell’s family at Franklin Savings Bank at 197 Main St. in Farmington. If mailing a donation, the address is PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938. People are asked to specify which account they are donating to. Franklin Savings will match up to $10,000 per each account. According to the town of Farmington website, donations can be made at any Franklin Savings branch.

Donations for LEAP can be made through the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area at 218 Fairbanks Road, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938, or by writing a check to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, labeled LEAP Explosion Fund.

To help the family of Larry Lord of Jay, the LEAP maintenance worker who was injured in the explosion and is in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, there is a GoFundMe account — www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord — set up to help the family.

Joe Ferri of Gray, who has a four-bedroom home, is offering a place to stay to anybody affected by the explosion until more permanent housing is found. His email is [email protected] and his phone number is (207) 857-1470.

To help Brandon and Bailey Audette and their son, Coleman, whose residence was destroyed behind the LEAP building: www.gofundme.com/f/farmington-explosion

To help Alex and Chelsey, both students at the University of Maine at Farmington whose mobile home was destroyed behind the LEAP building: www.gofundme.com/f/helpalexandchelsey.

To help Shannon MacLean and his family of five, who lost everything when the LEAP central office building exploded, people can stop by or send a check made out to Good Times at 372 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. MacLean is an employee of Good Times Unlimited. The American Red Cross has provided temporary housing.

