LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare’s new urgent care center will be at 685 Sabattus Street, across from Hannaford.

The official announcement comes two weeks after CEO Jeff Brickman teased plans to add two or three urgent care centers, one in Lewiston-Auburn by the end of the year.

In the announcement Thursday, CMHC leaders said the new center — named Maine Urgent Care — won’t be done by the end of 2019 but is scheduled to open in February. Staff will include nurse practitioners and physician assistants, supervised by a doctor. The walk-in clinic will have X-ray and lab services on site.

“We want to offer our patients the care they need, where and when they need it and at a good price point,” Melissa Caccamo, CMHC’s director of ambulatory and retail services said in a statement released Thursday.

Appointments won’t be necessary, but patients will be able to reserve a spot online and check wait times.

The new location doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Last month, Lewiston issued a building permit to 685 Sabattus St. for a 5,220-square-foot medical facility. Developers had declined to say who was moving in and CMHC’s spokeswoman said she had no information about the location. But Bateman Partners submitted the initial application to the city, and the company lists the $16.5 million Topsham Medical Office Building among its previous projects. That Topsham building was part of a CMHC project and includes a CMHC urgent care center.

The Lewiston clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. CMHC is hiring about 20 staff members.

