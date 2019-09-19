NEWRY — Portland’s Hussein Habumugisha, who recently moved to the U.S. from Rwanda, won the inaugural Ridge to The River half marathon at Sunday River this past Saturday with a time of 1:42:16.

Husein, a world class runner with a half marathon best of 1:03, was running his first race on American soil, and chose the new, rugged mountain race that traversed the peaks of Sunday River, starting in Bethel and finishing in Newry. Husein held off recent Bates College graduate Henry Colt of Nobleboro, Maine (1:43;27) and fellow Rwandan and training partner Jean D’Amour Hakizimana (1:45:15).

Husein lives and trains in Portland. In addition to his 1:03 third place finish in the Kigali half marathon, he ran 1:05 in the half marathon world championships in Denmark in 2014. Saturday’s event was Husein’s first trail race. Husein and Jean D’Amour are professional runners who both live and train in Portland.

Ruby Goodmen of Greenville won the women’s half marathon with a time of 2:09:58. Winning the women’s 10K was Margaret Graciano of Jackson, NH. Her time of 53:26 was second fastest overall, just behind men’s winner, Nate Livingwood, a 15 year-old from Bethel.

The Mahoosuc Ridge to The River Challenge is a collaborative fundraiser for three western Maine nonprofit organizations: Mahoosuc Pathways, Mahoosuc Land Trust, and The River Fund. The challenging half marathon gained more than 3,500 feet of elevation, including more than 1,000 feet in one mile. In addition to the steep uphill and downhills, the terrain was very rough, consisting of logging roads, snowmobile trails, hiking paths, ski trails, and new trails recently created for the races.

“A tremendous amount of work went into Saturday’s race,” said Race Director Sarah Weafer. “We had incredible volunteers, generous sponsors, hard-working staff members from all three non-profits, and an impressive amount of support from Sunday River. It truly took a community to make this race a success, and that reflects what the event is all about. We’re already thinking about registration dates for the Ridge to The River 2020!”

Many of the finishers stayed to enjoy the Maine Brew Fest held at Sunday River.

The race was sponsored by Sunday River and Bean Group/Cassie Mason Real Estate and Peak Properties of Maine.

The mountain races were the brainchild of Jim Largess, Executive Director of The River Fund, a newly formed nonprofit in the Sunday River community focused on supporting youth through education and recreation. Largess said he wanted an event that would bring together three local nonprofits that have similar missions.

“The River Fund aims to produce events where you can have fun while doing good,” said Largess, “What better way to have fun, showcase the natural beauty our community and benefit three area non-profits than a mountain race through the evolving trail system connecting Newry and Bethel?”

He reached out to Kirk Siegel, Executive Director of Mahoosuc Land Trust, which now conserves 8,500 acres to benefit the natural areas and communities in the Mahoosuc Region, and to Gabe Perkins, Executive Director of Mahoosuc Pathways, which strives to connect communities through trails.

“Jim called me when I was on vacation and told me the idea of an adventure race,” Perkins said. “I was in immediately. We want to share our new community forest with as wide a range of people as possible. Mahoosuc Pathways relies on collaboration to effectively do our work and the Ridge to the River is a perfect example of that spirit.”

The three nonprofit directors formed a committee and have enlisted a small army of volunteers to help organize the event. All proceeds of the event will be shared equally by the three nonprofits.

One of the goals of the event is to showcase successful recent conservation projects by both Mahoosuc Pathways and Mahoosuc Land Trust, which are a treasure for the region. The course runs through nearly 5,000 acres dedicated to habitat protection, recreation, and forestry, lying between greater Bethel, the Sunday River, and the Mahoosuc Mountains.

Another goal of the event is to provide a mountain race that is tough enough to attract runners from all over New England. Siegel feels confident nobody will complain the race is too easy. Half marathoners, especially, will be in for a test.

“Anyone looking for a challenge was not disappointed,” said Siegel, who, along with several other local mountain runners, ran many miles this spring and summer planning the half marathon route. “But the views from the top are spectacular. I know of no other mountain race in New England that takes runners across a long, open ridge like this event does.”

“The footing is challenging in a number of places, and some sections are too steep to run for most mortals,” Siegel said. “We routed the course through some gnarly terrain, because we have a great 10k course for anyone who does not want an extreme challenge.”

Husein said the course was very tough but that he intends to defend his title next year.

Feedback on the race’s Facebook page was also very positive:

“Wow, what a race! I’m so impressed this was only the first year. Excellent course markings, friendly volunteers, felt super safe the entire (extremely challenging) run. Will absolutely be keeping this on the list for years to come. Thank you!” — Ainsley Price:

“Great trails, awesome volunteers! What a debut! Sign me up for next year!” — Deborah Doyle:

“Great course, really great flagging, even greater organizers/volunteers. Will return next for sure!” — Ricardo Chalmers:

“My husband and I were spectators and just blown away by the awesome volunteers, inspiring athletes, and incredible beauty despite less than stellar weather conditions! Cheers to all on the inaugural event! — Barbara Black Price

