AUBURN — Head women’s basketball coach, Andrew Morong, is pleased to announced the women’s basketball captains for the 2019-20 season, Kristen Huntress and Natalie Thurber. Both Huntress and Thurber were pivotal members of the 2018 National Finalist and 2019 National Championship teams.

Natalie Thurber (Wells, ME/Wells HS), who was selected to the 2018 YSCC All-Conference second team was third on the team in scoring this past season, averaging 9.4 points. She played in 27 games, making six starts while scoring in double figures 16 times.

Kristen Huntress (Harrison, ME/Lake Region HS) was recognized as the 2019 CMCC Female Student-Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. Following the 2019 National Championship team, Huntress was named to the USCAA National Tournament All-Tournament Team.

“It is rare for us to have three year players, so we feel very fortunate to have Kris and Nat back on our roster this season,” Morang said. “When we found out they could take thirty more credits, transfer three years of courses, and finish their bachelor’s degree on time in just one year post-CM, it was a no-brainer for them, their families, and our program. They both will provide the guidance our program needs with a team that includes eleven newcomers. I also believe that this is an important step for both of them as they continue their journey as strong female leaders beyond the basketball court.”

The 2019-20 season kicks-off with the annual Alumni Game on Saturday, October 19 at 5:30 p.m. The following weekend, the Lady Mustangs will open regular season play as they host the annual Can-Am Tournament. The full schedule can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/y5sp555s

