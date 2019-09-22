Augusta

Monday, Sept. 16 Maine Senior results: Individual Gross winner: — Mark Plummer 66; Net — John Collins 63; Flight A: Gross (55-64) Steve Langsdorf 70; Net — 1. Tom Nason -5 2. Mark Casey -4 3. Steve Plummer -4; Flight B: Gross (65-69) — Dale Bragg 74; Net — 1. Tim Thompson -7 2. Mike Garrity -6 3. Henry Deegan -6; Flight C: Gross (70-74) — Sam Kelley 74 Net — 1. Ted Caouette -7 2. Ted Malette -7 3. Frank Frye -6 ; Flight D: Gross (75-79)— Nelson Gosline 72; Net — 1. Wayne Webster -6 2. Paul Auger -5 3. Robert Hintze -5; Flight E: Gross (80+) — Bruce Kirn 73; Net — 1. Sam Parkhill -7 2. Dick Calcagni -6 3. Herman Holmes -6; Team Winners: Gross — 1. Schmidt/Brown/Kirn/Wolf 63; 2. O’Donnell/M. Plummer/S.Plummer/Rizzo 64 Net —1. Stillings/Kelley(bl)/Low/Kehoe -16 2. Walkden/Ryle/Schmauss/Nance -16.

Fox Ridge

Sunday, Sept. 15 blind draw points results: 1. Joe Lariviere/Matt Brooker +9 2. Glen Fillion/Mike Pietroski +6 3. Audrey Fillion/Dan Lavoie +5 3. Bob Norton/Keith Proteau +5; Pins: No. 3 — Steve Prue 11’2″ No. 5 — Matt Brooker 13’5″ No. 13 — Bruce Cox 3’4″ No. 16 — Dan Lavoie 3′; Skins — Aaron Perkins No. 2, Steve Prue No. 3, Steven Brooker No. 7, Gary Chapman No. 9, Matt Brooker No. 11 and No. 16, Rocky Copp No. 12, Bruce Cox No. 13, Rex Smith No. 14, Halsey Copp No. 18.

Martindale

Sunday, Sept. 15 results: 1. Andrew Slattery 70 2. Joe Baker 71 3. Rocky Myers 77 3. Roger Densmore 77; Net — 1. Keith Studley 79/69 1. Kyle Bourassa 71/69 3. Ashley Fifield 73/70; Skins: Gross — Rocky Myers No. 2, Ryan Smith No. 9, Cory Lagner No. 10, Kyle Bourassa No. 15; Net — Paul Robinson No. 7, Jason Ward No. 8, Ashley Fifield No. 16.

Saturday, Sept. 14 results: Individual: Green Tees: 0-9 handicap: Gross — 1. Jace Pearson 72 2. Kelly Cates 74; Net — 1. Eric Fillion 73/63 2. Vance Pearson 75/71; 10+ handicap: Gross — 1. Cory Lagner 78 1. Glenn Tracey 78; Net — 1. Jason Ward 79-64 2. Jim Hood 83-67; White Tees: Gross — Chip Morrison 77; Net — Matt Carroll 88-65; Team: Fourball (best gross and best net) — 1. Vance Pearson/Jace Pearson/Andrew Slattery/Kyle Bourassa 130 2. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker/Tim Jordan 138 2. Paul Robinson/Tom Skelton/Keith Studley/Roger Densmore 138; Skins: Gross — Vance Pearson No. 3, Jace Pearson No. 8 and No. 18, Kyle Bourassa No. 9, Paul Pelletier No. 16, Cory Lagner No. 17; Net — Jason Ward No. 2, Jim Thornton No. 5.

Friday, Sept. 13 results: Green Tees/Combo Tees: Gross — Neil Mayo 79; Net — Jason Rouleau 89/71; White Tees: Gross — Jim Ouellette 82; Net — Ray Martel 94/69; Skins: Gross — Neil Mayo No. 8, Bob Blanchette No. 13; Net — Rick Miles No. 15

The Meadows

Thursday, Sept. 12 Senior League results: Front — 1. Ron Maheux/Chris Houlares/Ray Jackson -3 2. Marcel Mathieu/Bob Mathieu/Moe Vachon/Louis Dumont -1; Closest to the pin — Bruce Parker 15’2″; Back — 1. Paul Forgues/Ron Begin/Dan Favreau -1 2. Mike Hutchinson/Doug Williams/Steve Gruz/Bob Waterman E; Closest to the pin — Ray Wyman 48’6″.

Springbrook

Sunday, Sept. 15 points results: 1. Brad Pattershall/Brandon Marcotte/Tom Tiner/Mike Godin/Dave Kus +23 1. Rich Douglass/Steve Bodge/John Anastasio/Rick Record/Matt Sullivan +23 3. Mark Kent/Jeff Kent/Ray Convery/Gerry Laroche/Jon Kent +21 3. Brian Henderson/Bob Kent/Keith Ross/Matt Beckim/Don Rahmlow +21; Pins: No. 2 — Brandon Marcotte 8’3″ No. 8 — Matt Beckim 9’6″ No. 13 — Ken Carver 14″ No. 15 — Gerry Laroche 9’1″; Drive: Black — Ryan Godin; Blue — George Hopkins; Skins: Gross — Ken Carver No. 3, Matt Beckim No. 8, Mark Kent No. 10, Ron Leeman No. 16; Net — Ken Carver No. 3, Matt Beckim No. 8, Mark Kent No. 10 and No. 11, Ken Carver No. 18.

Saturday, Sept. 14 Mixed Pinehurst Championships: Gross — Bill Crane/Claire Carpentier 77; Net — Tim Mynahan/Linda Mynahan 60; Pins: No. 2 — Linda Mynahan 37′ No. 8 — Rachel Newman 21’2″ No. 13 — Tim Mynahan 4’7″ No. 15 — Claire Carpentier 7’6″; Skins: Gross — T.Mynahan/L.Mynahan No. 2, D.StAndre/P.Andre No. 7, K.Carver/A.Golden No. 9 and No. 10, B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 12 and No. 16, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 14; Net — B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 1, No. 6, No. 12, No. 16, T.Mynahan/L.Mynahan No. 2, R.Roy/C.Roy No. 14.

Saturday, Sept. 14 blind draw team points results: 1. Jim Murphy/Matt Hopkins +11 2. Sid Cohen/Brian Henderson +6 3. Tyler Tyburski/ J. Levasseur; Pins: No. 2 — Fred Warner 12’1″ No. 8 — Matt Hopkins 6’2″ No. 13 — J.Levasseur 17’1″ No. 15 — John Pleau 10’6″; Skins: Gross — Ed Balboni No. 4, Brad Pattershall No. 5, Brian Henderson No. 7, No. 10 and No. 18, Matt Hopkins No. 8 and No. 16; Net — Ed Balboni No. 4, Brian Henderson No. 7 and No. 10, Matt Hopkins No. 8 and No. 16, John Murphy No. 13.

