WEST PARIS — The Friends of the West Paris Library are sponsoring an annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event will be held in the West Paris Historical Society building on Main Street, across from the Library. As part of the Festival, the Friends will hold their annual used book sale, which includes adult, young adult and children’s fiction, as well as non-fiction for all ages. For the last hour of the sale, (12 –1 p.m.), a bag of books will be $1.00. Hot coffee, tea, cider, muffins or coffee cake will be available to enjoy while browsing.

A raffle of several beautiful, filled baskets of various themes, are on display at the library, and tickets may be purchased there now. These baskets will also be at the Fall Festival and sale on October 12th . Tickets are $1.00 each, or 6 for $5.00. The drawing for each raffle item will be at the close of the Festival on October 12th .

The money raised from these sales will be used to benefit the library. Donations of books may be dropped off at the library during open hours. For more information, please call the Library: 674-2004. Library hours: Monday & Friday, 1:30-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 1:30-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

