To the Editor:
On behalf of the members of the Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 25 Main
Street, in Norway, we would like to thank the Oxford Hills Community for their support of our 19th
annual yard sale that was held on Saturday, August 24th. Once again our parking lot was filled with tents and tables covered with donations from our community! Some of you showed up to help us with setting up the day before the sale and your extra hands made a big difference. And we can’t forget all of you who showed up and helped to empty all those tents and tables – some arriving very early to join in the rush once the sale was opened!
Our church is very involved with missions, both here in Norway, across our country and around the
world. Your donations help us to continue to support those missions. Our church locally supports,
REACH, Safe Voices, Community Lunch, the Oxford Hills food pantry and the food pantries at the Middle School and High School, provides Thanksgiving Baskets, supplies hats, scarves and mittens to local schools, and for the last 11 years our monthly free supper where we provide food and fellowship to an average of 100-125 people each month. Our church also provides space for AA and AL anon meetings, and Girl Scouts. We also provide support to Safe Passages for the children and families living in the dump in Guatemala, and also provide support to United Church of Christ missions throughout the world.
The Oxford Hills Community is a community that cares for others and we are proud to be a part of that. We welcome anyone who I searching for a place to be of service to others, wants to know God and be a part of a community that provides love and support to each other and so many others. Our worship service is at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday with a time of fellowship after the service. We offer programs for kids and teens and multiple opportunities for someone seeking for a place to serve and belong. Stop by for a visit. We look forward to meeting you!
Pam Davison
Moderator
Second Congregational Church
Norway
Editor’s note: REACH, as mentioned above, is still serving the community, but is now part of a three-county agency called Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS).
