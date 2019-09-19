STATE — On September 21, wineries across the state will be hosting tastings, tours, and special events to celebrate Maine Open Winery Day. It’s an opportunity for Maine winemakers to showcase their wines and for customers to learn more about making wine from traditional and not-so-traditional products.

Starting with a single winery in 1983 making blueberry wine, Maine winemakers are now using grapes, native fruits, and even maple syrup to produce wines that are garnering regional, national and international awards. Each winery has special products, great stories, and a lot to share with the public about what makes their products special, whether it’s wine, mead, cider, or spirits. This is an opportunity for guests to learn from the winemakers, take in their stories and share in the journey all while enjoying the end products.

Wineries 1. Anthony Lee’s Winery

377 Dover Road

Dexter, Maine

(207) 924-2209 2. Bar Harbor Cellars

854 State Highway 3

Bar Harbor, Maine

(207) 288-3907 3. Boothby’s Ochards

366 Boothby Road

Livermore, Maine

(207) 754-3500 4. Catherine Hill Winery

661 Blackswoods Road

Cherryeld, Maine

(207) 546-3426 5. Cellardoor Winery

367 Youngtown Rd

Lincolnville, Maine

(207) 763-4478 6. Cellardoor at the Point

Thompson’s Point

Portland, Maine

(207) 536-7700 7. Dragonfly Farm & Winery

1069 Mullen Road

Stetson, Maine

(207) 296-2226 8. Fat Friar’s Meadery

39 Meadow Ridge Lane

Newcastle, Maine

(207) 563-5382 9. Hidden Spring Winery

1057 White Settlement Rd

Hodgdon, Maine

(207) 532-0753 10. Maine Mead Works

51 Washington Ave

Portland, Maine

(207) 773-6323 11. The Mead Room

8 Western Ave

Kennebunk, Maine

(207) 204-0945 12. HoneyMaker Mead Room

483 Main Street

Rockland, Maine

(207) 701-5085 13. Oyster River Winegrowers

929 Oyster River Rd

Warren, Maine

(207) 542-0079 14. Porterseld Cider

255 Elmwood Rd

Pownal, Maine

(207) 233-5534 15. Prospect Hill Winery

318 Orrills Hill Rd

Lebanon, Maine

(207) 651-9335 16. Ricker Hill Orchards

295 Buckeld Rd

Turner, Maine

(207) 225-6165 17. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery

175 Barrett Hill Rd

Union, Maine

(207) 785-2828 18. Shalom Organic Orchard Farm

& Winery

158 Eastbrook Road

Franklin, ME

(207) 565-2312 19. Solar Rock Winery

33 John Clark Road

Dayton, Maine

(802) 387-0423 20. Sweetgrass Farm

Winery & Distillery

347 Carroll Rd

Union, Maine

(207) 785-3024 21. Sweetgrass

Old Port Shop

324 Fore Street

Portland, Maine

(207) 761-8GIN 22. Sweetgrass

Kennebunk Shop

5 Chase Hill Rd

Kennebunk, Maine

(207) 761-8GIN 23. Tree Spirits

Winery & Distillery

152 Faireld St.

Oakland, Maine

(207) 465-3007 24. Two Hogs Winery

186 Mudget Hill Rd

Vasselboro, Maine

(207) 660-5594 25. Urban Farm

Fermentory

& Gurit Brewing

200 Anderson St.

Portland, Maine

(207) 773-8331 26. Vista of Maine Vineyard & Cidery

158 N Hills Ridge

Greene, Maine

(207) 754-2527 27. Wallingford’s Fruit House (Ricker Hill)

1240 Perkins Ridge Rd

Auburn, Maine

(207) 784-7958 28. WillowsAwake Winery

10 Leeds Junction Rd

Leeds, Maine

(207) 518-8076 29. Winterport Winery

279 Main St

Winterport, Maine

(207) 223-4500

Events at wineries will vary from tastings to food and wine pairings, live music, and tours. A full list of participating wineries and a map of their location can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-open-winery-day/.

Open Winery Day is sponsored by the Maine Winery Guild, which represents 23 wineries in all corners of the state. The Guild started in 2008 with just with just a handful of members and continues to add more each year.

For a list of wineries represented by the guild, check out members’ pages here https://www.mainewinetrail.com/wineries/.

An updated list of events is can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-winery-guild-events/.

