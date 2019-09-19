STATE — On September 21, wineries across the state will be hosting tastings, tours, and special events to celebrate Maine Open Winery Day. It’s an opportunity for Maine winemakers to showcase their wines and for customers to learn more about making wine from traditional and not-so-traditional products.
Starting with a single winery in 1983 making blueberry wine, Maine winemakers are now using grapes, native fruits, and even maple syrup to produce wines that are garnering regional, national and international awards. Each winery has special products, great stories, and a lot to share with the public about what makes their products special, whether it’s wine, mead, cider, or spirits. This is an opportunity for guests to learn from the winemakers, take in their stories and share in the journey all while enjoying the end products.
Events at wineries will vary from tastings to food and wine pairings, live music, and tours. A full list of participating wineries and a map of their location can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-open-winery-day/.
Open Winery Day is sponsored by the Maine Winery Guild, which represents 23 wineries in all corners of the state. The Guild started in 2008 with just with just a handful of members and continues to add more each year.
For a list of wineries represented by the guild, check out members’ pages here https://www.mainewinetrail.com/wineries/.
An updated list of events is can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-winery-guild-events/.
