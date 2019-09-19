STATE — On September 21, wineries across the state will be hosting tastings, tours, and special events to celebrate Maine Open Winery Day. It’s an opportunity for Maine winemakers to showcase their wines and for customers to learn more about making wine from traditional and not-so-traditional products.

Starting with a single winery in 1983 making blueberry wine, Maine winemakers are now using grapes, native fruits, and even maple syrup to produce wines that are garnering regional, national and international awards. Each winery has special products, great stories, and a lot to share with the public about what makes their products special, whether it’s wine, mead, cider, or spirits.  This is an opportunity for guests to learn from the winemakers, take in their stories and share in the journey all while enjoying the end products.

Wineries

1. Anthony Lee’s Winery
377 Dover Road
Dexter, Maine
(207) 924-2209

2. Bar Harbor Cellars
854 State Highway 3
Bar Harbor, Maine
(207) 288-3907

3. Boothby’s Ochards
366 Boothby Road
Livermore, Maine
(207) 754-3500

4. Catherine Hill Winery
661 Blackswoods Road
Cherryeld, Maine
(207) 546-3426

5. Cellardoor Winery
367 Youngtown Rd
Lincolnville, Maine
(207) 763-4478

6. Cellardoor at the Point
Thompson’s Point
Portland, Maine
(207) 536-7700

7. Dragonfly Farm & Winery
1069 Mullen Road
Stetson, Maine
(207) 296-2226

8. Fat Friar’s Meadery
39 Meadow Ridge Lane
Newcastle, Maine
(207) 563-5382

9. Hidden Spring Winery
1057 White Settlement Rd
Hodgdon, Maine
(207) 532-0753

10. Maine Mead Works
51 Washington Ave
Portland, Maine
(207) 773-6323

11. The Mead Room
8 Western Ave
Kennebunk, Maine
(207) 204-0945

12. HoneyMaker Mead Room
483 Main Street
Rockland, Maine
(207) 701-5085

13. Oyster River Winegrowers
929 Oyster River Rd
Warren, Maine
(207) 542-0079

14. Porterseld Cider
255 Elmwood Rd
Pownal, Maine
(207) 233-5534

15. Prospect Hill Winery
318 Orrills Hill Rd
Lebanon, Maine
(207) 651-9335

16. Ricker Hill Orchards
295 Buckeld Rd
Turner, Maine
(207) 225-6165

17. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery
175 Barrett Hill Rd
Union, Maine
(207) 785-2828

18. Shalom Organic Orchard Farm
& Winery
158 Eastbrook Road
Franklin, ME
(207) 565-2312

19. Solar Rock Winery
33 John Clark Road
Dayton, Maine
(802) 387-0423

20. Sweetgrass Farm
Winery & Distillery
347 Carroll Rd
Union, Maine
(207) 785-3024

21. Sweetgrass
Old Port Shop
324 Fore Street
Portland, Maine
(207) 761-8GIN

22. Sweetgrass
Kennebunk Shop
5 Chase Hill Rd
Kennebunk, Maine
(207) 761-8GIN

23. Tree Spirits
Winery & Distillery
152 Faireld St.
Oakland, Maine
(207) 465-3007

24. Two Hogs Winery
186 Mudget Hill Rd
Vasselboro, Maine
(207) 660-5594

25. Urban Farm
Fermentory
& Gurit Brewing
200 Anderson St.
Portland, Maine
(207) 773-8331

26. Vista of Maine Vineyard & Cidery
158 N Hills Ridge
Greene, Maine
(207) 754-2527

27. Wallingford’s Fruit House (Ricker Hill)
1240 Perkins Ridge Rd
Auburn, Maine
(207) 784-7958

28. WillowsAwake Winery
10 Leeds Junction Rd
Leeds, Maine
(207) 518-8076

29. Winterport Winery
279 Main St
Winterport, Maine
(207) 223-4500

Events at wineries will vary from tastings to food and wine pairings, live music, and tours.  A full list of participating wineries and a map of their location can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-open-winery-day/.

Open Winery Day is sponsored by the Maine Winery Guild, which represents 23 wineries in all corners of the state. The Guild started in 2008 with just with just a handful of members and continues to add more each year.

For a list of wineries represented by the guild, check out members’ pages here https://www.mainewinetrail.com/wineries/.

An updated list of events is can be found at https://www.mainewinetrail.com/maine-winery-guild-events/.

