If you have ever spent some time sitting with your grandpa and listening to his stories or telling him about your day, you know the comfortable feeling you enjoy being with him.

Sitting with Jack Two is similar to that experience. He is very happy sitting quietly by your side and listening to your day. When he thinks you need a hug he snuggles closer.

Jack Two is very sociable. He makes it a point to say hello to everyone he meets. He does not require much exercise and is happy being a couch potato.

When you meet Jack and look into his eyes you will feel like you are looking at a dog that has a message about life. He is ten years old and needs to live a simple, quiet life.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

