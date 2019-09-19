AUBURN – Geraldine Knauer Burns, 99, of Porter Ave., in Rumford, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Hospice House.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on Jan. 11, 1920, the daughter of John and Christine (Cyr) Knauer.

Geraldine was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School class of 1937.

She married Cecile Burns in 1940, together they celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Geraldine was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior and was a longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at Roxbury Pond. She also loved knitting, reading and especially writing.

Surviving are her son, Dennis Burns and wife, Sandy, of Colorado, and Jolene Lovejoy and husband, Richard, of Rumford; a sister, Myrtle Milledge of Rumford; and grandchildren, Kristin, Stephen, Lael, Angela and Dannelle; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Cecil; four sisters, Barbara, Janet, Frances and Pauline; and a grandson, Hal Burns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Parish of the Holy Savior. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, Maine, 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

