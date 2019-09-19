NORWAY — Do You Live In Western Maine?

Are you a Cancer Patient and do you need financial help to get to your treatments and medical appointments?

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has received grant funding from the Maine Cancer Foundation to help eligible cancer patients with travel support to get to medical appointments not covered by MaineCare, cancer support groups, and even the Caring Coupon Wellness Programs offered in the community by the CRCofWM (Oncology massage, yoga, reiki, etc.).

For more information and to see if you are eligible to receive travel assistance, please stop by the Center: Tuesdays (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.); Thursdays and Fridays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); or complete the form on our website and we will contact you.

filed under: