Due to the fact that I never finished high school, I cannot claim the degree of learned credentials that my friend Richard Grover has. In spite of that deficiency I have to take issue with Richard’s opposition to the use of the word Existential.

Regardless of the terminology employed to identify it, climate change is an issue that will definitely be a detrimental factor for future generations.

Donald Trump, Fox news and any other person or entity that proclaims the climate is not in the process of becoming less hospitable for human existence is either misinformed, intentionally deceptive, or completely out of touch with reality.

The diminishing polar ice caps, the rising and warming oceans, the increasing intensity of violent weather events and the frequency of global forestation wild fires are happenings that cannot be denied.

Just ask the polar bears whose habitat on the polar ice cap is diminishing and soon will no longer exist. Ask also of the inhabitants of the Bahamas many of whom, whose living habitat was completely demolished by hurricane Dorian.

The effects of global warming and climate change cannot be denied or reversed but can be to some minor degree controlled for the benefit of future generations.

Don Chase

Bethel

