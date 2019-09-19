BETHEL — Peter Baker, LCSW, program director, Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, will discuss the “New Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” on Thursday, October 10, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at the Bethel Congregational Church, 32 Church Street, Bethel. The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College.

Baker will discuss Alzheimer’s and other dementias that cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. He will cover typical age-related changes, the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis, and possible tests and assessments for diagnostic process. He will also give helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources. He said, “The warning signs will help people recognize common signs of Alzheimer’s and know what to watch for in themselves and others.” He added, “Alzheimer’s is not normal aging so if one encounters warning signs, it is important to look into the cause to be best equipped to know what to do next.”

Baker holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern Maine and has been working in dementia care since 2006. As the Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association, Baker oversees the care and support services provided by the Maine Chapter serving the entire state of Maine. Externally, his work focuses on educating professionals and community members about the disease, facilitating support groups and training support group leaders.

The program is sponsored as a community service by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College with the collaboration of Bethel Family Health Center and MSAD#44/Continuing Education. The public is invited and admission is free. Light refreshments served. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

