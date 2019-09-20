FARMINGTON — After the explosion Monday at the LEAP building, many groups and organizations are coming forward with ways to help.

At the Farmington Fair, two groups are adding their efforts. The Farmington horsemen will be passing a boot each day during the races. All donations collected will go to Farmington Fire Rescue Department with a presentation scheduled in the winner’s circle at a time to be determined Saturday.

Across the fairgrounds, the Franklin County 4-H Beef Club operates the Beef Boosters food booth. That group is donating all proceeds from Monday sales to relief efforts. A donation can has been at the booth all this week.

Leader Carrie Jenness said proceeds from a thanksgiving basket raffle will also be donated.

“So far our donation total is a little over $1,000 and we’d like to raise $2,000,” she said Wednesday evening.

The explosion killed Capt. Michael Bell of Farmington Fire Rescue Department and wounded six other firefighters, an emergency medical technician and Larry Lord, a LEAP employee.

Lord is credited with evacuating the building prior to the explosion which leveled the building and destroyed several homes in the nearby trailer park. It is estimated that 30 people were displaced from their homes.

Lord is in critical condition at Mass General Hospital, three firefighters are in critical condition with one upgraded to satisfactory. One firefighter was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday while another was release Wednesday for Maine Medical Center in Portland.

