JACKMAN — More than a dozen members from Franklin County churches attended the Living Water Association luncheon, outdoor worship service and business meeting Sunday afternoon, Sept. 15 at Moose River Congregational Church, United Church of Christ.

More than a dozen traveled to Jackman from Franklin County. The association includes churches in Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, Phillips, Rangeley, Weld and Wilton. Eleven churches from Kennebec County are also members.

The outdoor service was held on the banks of the Moose River.

Moose River co-pastor Thad Lacasse said, “Moose River is the hub of all waterways to Moosehead Lake from which the Kennebec River flows and reaches to all the other churches.”

Association Moderator Ted Ruark spoke of the people of Gander, Newfoundland who gave aid to 7,000 crew members and passengers when planes were diverted there following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“That was a wonderful example of the parable of the Good Samaritan,” he said. “The churches of the LWA have and continue to show their love through the Honduras partnership and other local and statewide missions.”

Rev. Margaret Proctor of Wilton shared an experience while visiting the River Jordan during a tour of the Holy Land. Several members of the tour wished to reaffirm their baptisms in the Jordan and when she scooped up a handful of water she discovered there was a small fish in her hand.

Before giving a pastoral prayer Reverend Doug Dunlap of Farmington said, “This is a place of such beauty.”

While the service was in progress, a raft of ducks swam by on the other side of the river.

Bob and Craigen Healey, members of Shorey Chapel in Industry gave a report on the Honduras project. The El Junco Scholarship Fund is helping older students continue their education.

The Healeys want to take some Maine youth on a mission trip to Honduras to share their computer skills.

“Contact us if you have any young people interested in going,” Craigen said.

Rev. Dick Waddell of Farmington said a similar trip was transformative for kids from Old South when he was pastor there.

“Such trips should be mandatory,” he said.

Roy Scribner of Farmington shared details about the General Synod held in Milwaukee in June. One of the resolutions passed was for Break the Silence Sunday, a time to support survivors of sexual violence.

One Sunday will be set aside each year for this. There was much testimony pointing out that lots of preparation would be needed.

“Without prior knowledge, it could impact survivors negatively,” Scribner said.

When asked if there was strong youth participation at the synod he said, “Maine had youth representation. They’re our future leaders. We’re in good shape. We’ve got some good people out there.”

