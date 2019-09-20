Letter to the Editor:

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter. After 39 years of owning property in Rangeley, I have sold my last camp. Sad, but it was time. Having lived in 3 states, my husband, Joe and I, knew we had found the perfect place to retire the first day we entered Rangeley.

Rangeley isn’t just a wonderful town with beautiful lakes and mountains. It has folks who are friendly and welcoming! Everyone helps their neighbors. One is never made to feel like an outsider. If you wish to volunteer, join in!

I will never forget this “heaven on earth” nor the countless special friends and neighbors. I hope to visit from time to time and give hugs to all I see. Thank you Rangeley, for 39 years of happiness!

Most sincerely,

Jo-An C. Armstrong