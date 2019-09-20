As town of Farmington is works to heal from Monday’s tragic explosion, Mt. Blue running back Caleb Haines runs 56 yards for touchdown on first play from scrimmage.
Sometimes sports can be pretty cool.
Would you believe hat the first play from scrimmage for Mt. Blue was a 56-yard touchdown run from Caleb Haines? What a moment for Farmington. @sports_sj pic.twitter.com/VoZ3nX3ZfN
— Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) September 20, 2019
