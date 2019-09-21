FARMINGDALE — Audrey Fletcher and Alicen Burnham each scored two goals to lead the Monmouth girls soccer team to a victory over Hall-Dale on Saturday.

Fletcher added two assists for the unbeaten Mustangs (5-0-0). Megan Blasius also had an assist for Monmouth.

Madisyn Smith tallied a goal for Hall-Dale (3-1-1).

Carrabec 9, Dirigo 0

NORTH ANSON — Sarah Olson and Aislinn Slate each tallied two goals to lead the Cobras to an MVC victory over the Cougars.

Skyler Chipman, Annika Carey, Caitlin Crawford, Lilly Augustine and Ashley Cates each added goals for Carrabec (2-3-0).

Tori Bellegarde had 20 saves for Dirigo (1-5-0).

Brunswick 3, Lewiston 0

BRUNSWICK — Isabella Banks scored twice and assisted on a goal by Molly Taub as Brunswick shut out Lewiston at home on Saturday, 3-0.

Lewiston goalkeeper Gemma Landry made seven saves.

Cape Elizabeth 3, Gray-New Gloucester 0

GRAY — Maggie Cochran scored twice and the Capers (3-1) blanked the Patriots (2-3).

Karli Chapin also scored and Emily Supple had an assist for Cape Elizabeth.

Mt. Blue 4, Leavitt 1

FARMINGTON — Eryn Parlin scored the first and final goals as Mt. Blue topped Leavitt 4-1 in girls soccer action Saturday.

The Cougars (3-1) pounced first with a Parlin goal 4:24 into the game. With a lot of pressure and some momentum, Mt. Blue picked up a pair of unanswered goals in the second half.

Emma Dunn and Emma White rounded out the scoring for Mt. Blue.

Lotus Laverdiere scored the only Hornets (2-3) goal midway through the first half, temporarily making it 1-1 game.

North Yarmouth Academy 9, Rangeley 0

YARMOUTH — Natalie Farrell had four goals and Serena Mower scored three in the Panthers’ (5-0-1) win over the Lakers (4-2).

Angel Huntsman and Lila Jackson rounded out the scoring for NYA.

Oxford Hills 2, Bangor 2, 2OT

BANGOR — Devon St. Louis had two goals in the first half for Bangor and Cecelia Dieterich had a goal in each half for Oxford Hills in a double overtime 2-2 tie in girls soccer action Saturday.

The Vikings (3-2-1) just missed a goal in the second overtime when Dieterich’s attempt pinged off the top of the goal.

The Rams (2-3-1) were shut down on scoring opportunities in the second half as the Vikings improved their communication in the frame.

Goalie Cassidy MacIsaac made eight saves for Oxford Hills.

Traip 3, St. Dom’s 1

AUBURN — Sydney Auclair and Noelle Denholm each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (4-0) as they defeated the Saints (1-3).

Kathleen McPherson also scored and Molly Sawtelle set up a goal for Traip. Olivia O’Leary made three saves.

Martha Geyer-Shaheen scored off a pass from Rebecca Zimmerman to put St. Dom’s on the scoreboard. Hannah Kenney finished with 13 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Lisbon 7, Mountain Valley 0

RUMFORD — Jack Tibbetts provided a pair of goals and two assists to lead Lisbon to a 7-0 triumph over Mountain Valley in boys soccer action Saturday.

The Greyhounds (5-1) led 4-0 at the half. Elijah Fullerton contributed a goal and an assist, while Jacob George, Ring Ring, Hunter Brissette and Aiden Parker added goals for Lisbon.

Goalie Caleb Frisbie made 14 saves for the Falcons (0-6), while Sean Moore prevented five to earn the win in net for Lisbon.

Mt. Abram 7, Carrabec 0

SALEM — Tyson Hill scored two goals and Nate Luce had two assists to lead the Roadrunners to an MVC win over the Cobras on Saturday

Jed Zelie, Jon Jordan, Hunter Warren and Evan Allen each added a goal for Mt. Abram (6-0-0).

Carrabec/Madison falls to 0-4-1.

St. Dom’s 2, Poland 0

AUBURN — Leo Naous and Zack Davis netted a goal apiece in each half as St. Dom’s secured a 2-0 boys soccer victory over Poland on Saturday.

Jaden Webster and Leo Naous provided assists for the Saints (3-2).

Goalie David Cloutier mad 12 saves for the Knights (1-3), while Matt Gosselin stopped three to earn the win in net for St. Dom’s.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cony 6, Lewiston 1

LEWISTON — Mallory Audet had three goals to lead the Rams to a field hockey win over the Blue Devils on Saturday.

Sophie Whitney and Julia Reny each had a goal and two assists for Cony (3-3). Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal.

Cecilia Landry had 24 saves for Lewiston (1-5).

Edward Little 1, Brewer 0

AUBURN — Courtney Larson recorded the loan goal as Edward Little notched its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Brewer in field hockey action Saturday.

Larson’s goal was scored at the 11:15 mark of the second half for the Red Eddies (1-5-1).

The Witches (2-3) outshot the Red Eddies 21-13 and out-paced them in penalty corners by a 7-5 margin.

Goalie Elise Syphers made 13 saves for Edward Little in the winning effort.

Oxford Hills 3, Camden Hills 1

CAMDEN — Brooke Carson led Oxford Hills with a goal and an assist as the Vikings defeated Camden Hills 3-1 in a KVAC field hockey game Saturday.

Also scoring for the Vikings were Sierra Carson and Jade Smedberg, while Lauren Merrill added an assist. Madi Day made four saves in goal for Oxford Hills (5-2).

Katie Thorn scored for Camden Hills (1-4-1), and Vicki Balla made seven saves.

Junior hockey

L/A 4, Maine 1

LEWISTON — Joe Clark had two goals as the L/A Nordiques defeated instate rival the Maine Wild 4-1 at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

Sergei Anisimov had a goal and an assist for L/A. Bryce Leger also scored, and Jason St. Pierre made 23 saves in the win.

Owen Dubois scored for the Wild, while Tom Spero made 46 saves in net.

