FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Warren “Mac” McAlister, of Fairbanks, Alaska, lost his battle with angiosarcoma and went to be with his savior on Sept. 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor McAlister; daughter, Karen McAlister; and son, Tim McAlister, all of Fairbanks. He is also survived by his older siblings of Danville, Maine – sister, Marilyn Redmun; brother, Franklin McAlister, and sister, Joyce MacDonald; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, also in Maine.

Warren was born in 1945 in Maine and joined the Air Force in 1965. While in the military, he met and married Eleanor. After being stationed in the “remote” location of Murphy Dome in 1967, he decided Fairbanks was the place for him. After attending Midwestern Baptist College in Michigan, he moved to Fairbanks permanently with his wife and daughter in 1972. Warren’s priority was his family, and always was there to help, support, guide and encourage. He was also active in church and enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was the ultimate DIY-er and both enjoyed and excelled at doing projects around the house. He was committed to his job, working security for the pipeline for almost 45 years, all the way until the week before his passing.

He was a friend to many – at work, church and even during his stay in Seattle for treatment. He was strong and independent, and not one to complain, even during the course of his treatments over the last 17 months. He tried to maintain a positive attitude, and be an encouragement to others, even when he was going through trying times himself.

A funeral service for Warren will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Bible Baptist Church, 32 Adak Ave.

Donations in lieu of

flowers may be sent to:

Seattle Cancer

Care Alliance

P.O. Box 19023

Seattle, WA 98109-1023.

Checks should be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are for the “Warren M. McAlister Memorial Fund.” You may also donate online at secure.seattlecca.org, designating it as a Memorial for Warren M. McAlister

