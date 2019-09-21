AUBURN – Joseph William Robert Roy passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at the Androscoggin Hospice House on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was born in Lewiston, Maine, on May 26, 1941, the son of William H. Roy and Juliette B. (Beaudry).

From the time he was born, he made his mark in this world with his loud, cantankerous bellows which marked his whole life. He met the love of his life (Dolly Ann Daigle) at Sabattus Lake and they wed on Jan. 7, 1967. He was the proud father of his two daughters, Martine and Sonia.

He proudly served his country in the Army from Sept. 28, 1962 to Sept. 27, 1965. While stationed in South Korea he showered many orphans with gifts, love and compassion showing his gentler side.

He spent the last 16 years of his life with his partner, Louise Dufour. They had many adventures together including motorcycle riding, trips to Las Vegas, Sturgis, South Dakota for bike week, and many others.

Joe Bob was adventurous, bold and daring. In his lifetime, he bought and flew airplanes, owned a pub, a fish market including selling lobsters at Tacoma Lake. He worked on the flour truck at Country Kitchen, owned a deep-sea fishing boat, and a tractor trailer business. He started the Lewiston Boxing Club and also owned several race horses. In his last years he enjoyed building and selling sheds.

He lived life to the fullest and regretted little.

Joe leaves behind his partner, Louise Dufour; daughters, Martine and her husband, Paul Vaillancourt, Sonia and her husband, Joe Strout; sister, Cecile Roy; brothers, William and his wife, Darlene, Paul and his wife, Darlene; grandchildren, Sarah Turner and her fiancé, Robert Franklin; Emily Turner, and Jacob Strout. Louise’s children – Jay and Mauri Dufour, Curt and Karen Dumais, Lynsey Dufour and her partner, Morgan Marx; and her grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Chad, Katie and great-granddaughter, Josie.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences for Joe’s family and friends.

Visitation Fortin/Auburn, Monday, September 23, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m., at The Fortin Group Funeral Home followed by a graveside military burial service at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

