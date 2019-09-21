MEXICO, Maine – Rev. G. Alden Taylor, 85, a resident of the Tilton, N.H., area for several years, died on Sept. 18, 2019, at Merrimack County Nursing Home.He was born in Laconia, N.H., on June 26, 1934, the son of Weslie and Gertrude (Moulton) Taylor.Rev. Taylor graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School and attended Gordon College in Boston. He was married to Doreen (Owen) Taylor in 1954.After five years at Sprague Electric in Concord, N.H., he returned to school at Philadelphia College of Bible graduating in 1969. He did graduate work at Palmer Theological Seminary and Baptist Bible School of Theology, both in Pennsylvania.He was called to Berkley Baptist Church in Mt. Royal, N.J., and served as chaplain at Gloucester Co. Minimum Security Jail (Clarksboro).Rev. Taylor had an extended ministry of over 18 years at First Baptist Church of Mexico, and was instrumental in establishing First Baptist Christian School.In 1995, he was elected president of the American Cancer Society of Maine.Later in 1995, he was semi-retired in Londonderry, N.H., doing pulpit supply.He later became interim pastor at Central Baptist Church in Franklin, N.H., and led reorganization to become Hope Community Chapel.In 2008, Rev. Taylor was called as pastor of the historic Northfield-Tilton Congregational Church.He was predeceased by his wife, Doreen, who died in 2011.Family members include three children: James Taylor and wife, Debra, of Somersworth, N.H., Mark Taylor of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Nancy Taylor Busch and husband, Donald, of Manchester, N.H.; four grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Leah Busch Davis and husband, Matt, Abigail Taylor Hawley and husband, Cameron, Wesley Busch and wife, Jalen; and great-granddaughter, Milania; brother-in-faith, Robert Sloma Jr. and wife, Donna, of Henderson, Neb., and nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at Hope Community Chapel, 108 Hill Rd., Franklin, N.H. A service will follow at 11 a.m., and burial will be in Park Cemetery, Tilton.Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com Donations in memory of Rev. Taylor may be made to:The New EnglandParkinson’s RidePO Box 1124Merrimack, NH 03054or https://www.neparkinsonsride.com.

